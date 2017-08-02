FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
UPDATE 1-Tennis-Stanford Classic women's singles round 1 results
#Brexit
#Economy
#Trump
#Venezuela
#NorthKorea
#Environment
#Sport
Sections
Featured
UK acid attack survivors call for tougher sentences
UK
UK acid attack survivors call for tougher sentences
Germany's long goodbye to coal despite Merkel's green push
environment
Germany's long goodbye to coal despite Merkel's green push
Born this way? Exploring the science of gender identity
Science
Born this way? Exploring the science of gender identity
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Tennis News
August 2, 2017 / 3:34 AM / a day ago

UPDATE 1-Tennis-Stanford Classic women's singles round 1 results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    Aug 2 (Gracenote) - Results from the Stanford Classic Women's Singles Round 1 matches on Tuesday 
Kateryna Bondarenko (Ukraine) beat Francesca Schiavone (Italy) 6-3 6-4                 
8-Catherine Bellis (U.S.) beat Alize Cornet (France) 6-3 6-2                           
6-CoCo Vandeweghe (U.S.) beat Ajla Tomljanovic (Croatia) 6-2 0-0 (Tomljanovic retired) 
Alison Riske (U.S.) beat Magda Linette (Poland) 6-2 6-4                                
Caroline Dolehide (U.S.) beat Naomi Osaka (Japan) 6-4 6-2                              
Veronica Cepede Royg (Paraguay) beat Kristie Ahn (U.S.) 2-6 7-5 6-1

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.