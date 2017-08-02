UPDATE 1-Tennis-Stanford Classic women's singles round 1 results

Aug 2 (Gracenote) - Results from the Stanford Classic Women's Singles Round 1 matches on Tuesday Kateryna Bondarenko (Ukraine) beat Francesca Schiavone (Italy) 6-3 6-4 8-Catherine Bellis (U.S.) beat Alize Cornet (France) 6-3 6-2 6-CoCo Vandeweghe (U.S.) beat Ajla Tomljanovic (Croatia) 6-2 0-0 (Tomljanovic retired) Alison Riske (U.S.) beat Magda Linette (Poland) 6-2 6-4 Caroline Dolehide (U.S.) beat Naomi Osaka (Japan) 6-4 6-2 Veronica Cepede Royg (Paraguay) beat Kristie Ahn (U.S.) 2-6 7-5 6-1