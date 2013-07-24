Tennis-ITF backs switch to three-set Davis Cup matches
LONDON, March 9 Davis Cup matches are set to be played as best of three sets instead of five in future as part of reforms endorsed by the International Tennis Federation (ITF) on Thursday.
July 24 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Stanford Classic Women's Singles matches on Tuesday Round 2 Olga Govortsova (Belarus) beat 2-Samantha Stosur (Australia) 6-2 6-4 Round 1 7-Urszula Radwanska (Poland) beat Christina Mchale (U.S.) 6-1 6-3 Daniela Hantuchova (Slovakia) beat Yanina Wickmayer (Belgium) 6-2 4-6 6-0 Vera Dushevina (Russia) beat Marina Erakovic (New Zealand) 6-2 6-1 Coco Vandeweghe (U.S.) beat Monica Niculescu (Romania) 6-0 6-3 Tamira Paszek (Austria) beat Alla Kudryavtseva (Russia) 6-1 6-7(4) 3-0 (Kudryavtseva retired) 6-Varvara Lepchenko (U.S.) beat Michelle Larcher de Brito (Portugal) 6-2 6-4
March 9 (Gracenote) - Results from the Indian Wells Women's Singles Round 1 matches on Wednesday Madison Brengle (U.S.) beat Tatjana Maria (Germany) 6-4 6-2 Jelena Ostapenko (Latvia) beat Danka Kovinic (Montenegro) 6-4 2-6 7-6(3) Monica Niculescu (Romania) beat Sorana Cirstea (Romania) 4-6 6-3 6-1 Heather Watson (Britain) beat Nicole Gibbs (U.S.) 4-6 6-2 6-2 Sara Errani (Italy) beat Mandy Minella (Luxembourg) 1-6 6-4 7-5 Evgeniya
