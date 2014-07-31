UPDATE 2-Tennis-Indian Wells men's singles round 3 results

March 15 (Gracenote) - Results from the Indian Wells Men's Singles Round 3 matches on Tuesday 2-Novak Djokovic (Serbia) beat 31-Juan Martin Del Potro (Argentina) 7-5 4-6 6-1 Malek Jaziri (Tunisia) beat Taylor Fritz (U.S.) 6-4 3-6 6-3 5-Rafa Nadal (Spain) beat 26-Fernando Verdasco (Spain) 6-3 7-5 Donald Young (U.S.) beat 14-Lucas Pouille (France) 6-4 1-6 6-3 4-Kei Nishikori (Japan) beat 25-Gilles Muller (Luxembourg) 6-2 6-2