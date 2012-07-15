Tennis-Qatar Open women's singles round 1 results
Feb 13 (Gracenote) - Results from the Qatar Open Women's Singles Round 1 matches on Monday Samantha Stosur (Australia) beat Anastasija Sevastova (Latvia) 7-5 6-4
July 15 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Stanford Classic Women's Singles Semifinal matches on Saturday 1-Serena Williams (U.S.) beat 9-Sorana Cirstea (Romania) 6-1 6-2 Coco Vandeweghe (U.S.) beat 5-Yanina Wickmayer (Belgium) 6-2 3-6 6-2
MADRID, Feb 13 Rafael Nadal's uncle, Toni Nadal, will step down as his coach after this year's ATP Tour, as he feels he has been sidelined by other figures in the player's entourage, he told an Italian tennis magazine.
Feb 13 (Gracenote) - Standings from the ATP Tour singles Points 1 (1) Andy Murray(Britain) 11540 2 (2) Novak Djokovic(Serbia) 9825 3 (3) Stan Wawrinka(Switzerland) 5695 4 (4) Milos Raonic(Canada) 4930 5 (5) Kei Nishikori(Japan) 4625 6 (6) Rafa Nadal(Spain) 4295 7 (7) Marin Cilic(Croatia)