STRASBOURG, France May 23 Australian Sam Stosur claimed her first win of the year in timely fashion, beating Frenchwoman Kristina Mladenovic 3-6 6-2 6-3 in the final of the Strasbourg International on Saturday just ahead of the French Open.

Third-seeded Stosur, who reached the Roland Garros final in 2010, broke decisively in the fourth game of the third set and never looked back.

Mladenovic had started brightly but could not maintain her level after she won the first set.

Stosur will be seeded 26th at the French Open, where she will meet American Madison Brengle in the first round.

(Writing by Julien Pretot; Editing by Douglas Beattie)