Tennis-Miami women's singles final result
April 1 (Gracenote) - Result from the Miami Women's Singles Final on Saturday 10-Johanna Konta (Britain) beat 12-Caroline Wozniacki (Denmark) 6-4 6-3
May 23 (Infostrada Sports) - Result from the Strasbourg International Women's Singles Final on Saturday 3-Samantha Stosur (Australia) beat Kristina Mladenovic (France) 3-6 6-2 6-3
April 1 Roger Federer needed more than three hours to outlast Nick Kyrgios 7-6(9) 6-7(9) 7-6(5) in a pulsating Miami Open semi-final on Friday to set up another mouthwatering final clash with Rafa Nadal.