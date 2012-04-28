BERLIN, April 28 World number one Victoria
Azarenka enjoyed another walk in the park against Agnieszka
Radwanska on Saturday, beating the Pole for the fifth time this
year to reach the Stuttgart Grand Prix final.
Australian Open winner Azarenka next faces world number two
Maria Sharapova after the Russian beat Czech Petra Kvitova, the
Wimbledon champion, 6-4 7-6 in their semi-final.
“"Agnieszka always brings out the best in me," said the
Belarus player after cruising to a 6-1 6-3 win. "“I'm very happy
with the way I played."
Azarenka had already beaten Radwanska in Sydney, at the
Australian Open quarter-finals and in Doha and Indian Wells,
California.
The 22-year-old, who has lost only one match this season,
went on to win all four tournaments.
Sharapova saved break points in three successive service
games during the second set and also a set point before wrapping
up the match 7-3 in the tiebreak.
