BERLIN, April 28 World number one Victoria Azarenka enjoyed another walk in the park against Agnieszka Radwanska on Saturday, beating the Pole for the fifth time this year to reach the Stuttgart Grand Prix final.

Australian Open winner Azarenka next faces world number two Maria Sharapova after the Russian beat Czech Petra Kvitova, the Wimbledon champion, 6-4 7-6 in their semi-final.

“"Agnieszka always brings out the best in me," said the Belarus player after cruising to a 6-1 6-3 win. "“I'm very happy with the way I played."

Azarenka had already beaten Radwanska in Sydney, at the Australian Open quarter-finals and in Doha and Indian Wells, California.

The 22-year-old, who has lost only one match this season, went on to win all four tournaments.

Sharapova saved break points in three successive service games during the second set and also a set point before wrapping up the match 7-3 in the tiebreak.

