STUTTGART, Germany, April 24 World number five
Sam Stosur cruised into the Stuttgart clay court tournament
second round on Tuesday with a 6-2 6-2 win over China's Shuai
Peng to set up a clash with last year's winner Julia Goerges.
German Goerges, who beat Australian Stosur in the last four
en route to the Stuttgart title in 2011, was made to battle a
lot harder by Russian Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova before edging
past the world number 23 5-7 6-3 6-4.
"It is normal if I come here as defending champion," Goerges
told reporters. "Of course there will be expectations and the
pressure is on you. I need to improve my game."
Fellow German Andrea Petkovic crowned her comeback on the
tour after more than three months out with a back injury with a
confidence-boosting 6-1 6-4 victory against wild card Kristina
Barrois to set up a second round clash with world number one
Victoria Azarenka.
World number seven Marion Bartoli also moved into the second
round with a trouble-free win over Czech Iveta Benesova.
Former Wimbledon finalist Bartoli pinned the Czech back with
a barrage of groundstrokes and got the first break to lead 3-2
in the first before breaking again to clinch the set with a
powerful two-handed backhand down the line.
Qualifier Benesova broke straight back in the first game of
the second set but Bartoli upped her game again to ease home.
World number eight Li Na needed a tie break to grab the
first set against Czech Lucie Safarova but got a quick early
break to clinch a 7-6 6-4 victory.
