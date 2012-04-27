* Azarenka to face Radwanska
* Sharapova edges past Stosur
(Updates with more results)
STUTTGART, Germany April 27 World number one
Victoria Azarenka had to dig deep to overcome the hugely
talented Mona Barthel of Germany 6-4 6-7 7-5 to reach the
Stuttgart indoor tournament semi-finals on Friday.
The Australian Open champion, who now faces Poland's
Agnieszka Radwanska, won a hard-fought first set but had to
fight off a sustained challenge from Barthel.
The German eliminated former world number one Ana Ivanovic
and number seven Mario Bartoli of France in previous rounds.
Russian world number two Maria Sharapova needed three hours
to get past Australia's Sam Stosur 6-7 7-6 7-5 and will now take
on Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova after the third-seeded Czech
enjoyed a 6-4 6-4 win over Germany's Angelique Kerber.
Earlier, fourth seed Radwanska recovered from a poor start
to beat China's Li Na 3-6 6-2 6-3.
"She showed some great tennis today," Azarenka said of
Barthel in a courtside interview. "I always said since the start
of the year she is the one to watch."
Belarussian Azarenka has lost only once this season after
going 26 matches without defeat.
"I am trying to become better and better. This is new for me
(being number one) but I feel good and confident being there,"
she said.
The pair traded punishing blows in the second set with
Barthel twice moving within two points of winning it, at 5-4 and
6-5, before Azarenka briefly got herself out of trouble.
Big-serving world number 35 Barthel, who won her maiden WTA
tour event in Hobart in January, was fired up by a local crowd
mesmerised by her mix of raw power and intelligent play. That
helped the German grab the second set on her first set point.
A huge backhand winner down the line brought up the first
break opportunity at the start of the third set and Azarenka
cracked under pressure to send the next point long.
But she recovered to twice break back and, after squandering
a match point at 5-4, finished her opponent off two games later.
(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Ken Ferris and John
Mehaffey)