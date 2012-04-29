* Sharapova wins 6-1 6-4
* Only second defeat of year for Azarenka
STUTTGART, Germany, April 29 Russia's Maria
Sharapova beat world number one Victoria Azarenka 6-1 6-4 in the
Stuttgart clay court final on Sunday to claim her first WTA tour
title of the year and end a two-match losing streak against the
Belarussian.
Sharapova, ranked second in the world, outplayed Azarenka,
who had beaten her in the Australian Open final and the Indian
Wells final during her 26-match unbeaten run this year.
This was only a second defeat of the year for Azarenka, who
was treated for a wrist injury at the start of the second set.
"In such a tough tournament with difficult opponents, it was
a good week," Sharapova said in a courtside interview after her
first appearance at the indoor event was sealed with the title.
"(Azarenka) was injured today, maybe she could not perform
well but I am happy to be the champion here this year."
"I was going to use this event as a warm-up (to the French
Open) so I did not come much earlier. Maybe I should continue
doing it like that," said the 25-year-old.
Sharapova, far more aggressive in this battle of baseliners,
snatched an early break to love and fired two successive aces to
take the lead.
The Russian broke her opponent again and fired her fifth ace
on set point to rush through the first set in 29 minutes.
Azarenka, who has already won four titles this year, briefly
fought back despite the wrist injury but was broken again to
trail 5-3.
Sharapova secured the prize money and a luxury sports car
with her first match point.
"Obviously I am not happy, but congratulations to Maria,"
said the 22-year-old Azarenka, who has reached the final in
every event she has entered this year. "Still it was a good week
for me."
(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Dave Thompson)