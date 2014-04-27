April 27 Sixth seed Maria Sharapova fought back from a set and a break down to beat Ana Ivanovic 3-6 6-4 6-1 and win her third consecutive Stuttgart title on Sunday.

Former world number one Ivanovic raced to a 5-0 lead before taking the first set and breaking early in the second as the Serbian seemed set for victory. Sharapova, however, had other ideas and took 11 of the final 13 games.

"For the first half of the match I thought it might not be my day today, but somehow I turned it around," the Russian told reporters after winning the 30th WTA title of her career.

"I had quite a slow beginning to the year, but me and my team have been working hard to get in the position to win titles again."

