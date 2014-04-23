UPDATE 1-Tennis-Vesnina outlasts Kuznetsova in marathon Indian Wells final
* Players combine for 16 service breaks in 34 games (Adds details, quotes)
April 23 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Stuttgart Grand Prix Women's Singles matches on Wednesday Round 2 Alisa Kleybanova (Russia) beat 3-Petra Kvitova (Czech Republic) 6-2 7-6(3) 8-Sara Errani (Italy) beat Kaia Kanepi (Estonia) 6-3 6-3 Round 1 Flavia Pennetta (Italy) beat Andrea Petkovic (Germany) 7-5 3-6 6-1 9-Ana Ivanovic (Serbia) beat Sabine Lisicki (Germany) 6-1 6-3 Julia Goerges (Germany) beat Sorana Cirstea (Romania) 6-1 7-5
* Players combine for 16 service breaks in 34 games (Adds details, quotes)
March 19 Elena Vesnina survived a battle of attrition to beat fellow Russian Svetlana Kuznetsova 6-7(6) 7-5 6-4 in the women's final at the BNP Paribas Open in the California desert on Sunday.
March 19 (Gracenote) - Result from the Indian Wells Women's Singles Final on Sunday 14-Elena Vesnina (Russia) beat 8-Svetlana Kuznetsova (Russia) 6-7(6) 7-5 6-4