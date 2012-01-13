SYDNEY Jan 13 Victoria Azarenka emerged
as a big noise for the Australian Open by winning the Sydney
International title on Friday while beaten opponent Li Na asked
her supporters to stop shouting during matches.
"Maybe they think I'm stupid so they coach me," defending
champion Li said after her 6-2 1-6 6-3 loss to Belarus's world
number three at the Ken Rosewall Arena. "But I would like to say
I'm not stupid.
"I can play very good tennis. I think if they come to see
more tennis they will know not to shout. It is something I
couldn't change. I don't have to listen to what they say. I have
to focus on my tennis."
Any hopes Azarenka had of sneaking quietly into the
Australian Open with a low profile and the focus on Denmark's
world number one Caroline Wozniacki, Czech Republic's number two
Petra Kvitova, French Open champion Li and serial headline act
Serena Williams, disappeared.
The 22-year-old, who has a reputation for grunting on court,
will be seen as a serious title threat when the first major
championship of the year begins at Melbourne Park on Monday.
After ripping through the first set, she faded in the
second before breaking her opponent at 4-3 and then serving for
the match.
Azarenka had started the week revelling in the attention
focused on the battle for the top ranking between Wozniacki and
Kvitova, sneaking through the draw and receiving the bare
minimum of publicity.
With nine of the top 10 women in the world playing in Sydney
in a virtual dress rehearsal for Melbourne, Azarenka's win will
have made her rivals sit up and take notice.
"It brings a lot of confidence," she said.
"But it's going to be a new week in Melbourne, a new
tournament, so for me it's going to be starting from zero. I'm
glad the way I played here through those battles that I went
through, so I've really tested myself before a big event.
"I'm just going to try to keep going the same way with the
same attitude, the same way I'm playing. There is nothing really
better than I could have done this week."
On Li's supporters in the crowd, Azarenka said: "How many
Chinese people are in the world? You know what? I just want to
play the way that the crowd will start to love me. That's the
thing."
She refused to nominate her favourite for the Australian
Open, but hinted it might be her: "I think it's your job to
predict and my job to deliver."
Li's failure to defend the title meant her ranking will dip
from number five to number six on Monday. Australia's Sam Stosur
will move from sixth to fifth despite her first-round loss to
Italian Francesca Schiavone in Sydney.
Asked whether losing in Sydney meant she would win in
Melbourne, Li grinned.
"I wish. I mean, this is a really good wish. I don't think
anything went wrong in the match. It was a very good final. I
think both players showed their best tennis on the court. I
don't think anything is wrong with my game," she said.
"I have nothing to worry about. I made the final last year
in Melbourne so I think I should be okay."
