Tennis-U.S. Clay Court Championship men's singles round 1 results
April 10 (Gracenote) - Results from the U.S. Clay Court Championship Men's Singles Round 1 matches on Monday Nicolas Kicker (Argentina) beat Noah Rubin (U.S.) 5-3 (Rubin retired)
Jan 11 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Sydney International Women's Singles Round 1 matches on Monday 8-Belinda Bencic (Switzerland) beat Mirjana Lucic-Baroni (Croatia) 7-6(6) 1-6 6-4 Monica Puig (Puerto Rico) beat Magdalena Rybarikova (Slovakia) 6-2 3-6 6-4 Samantha Stosur (Australia) beat Roberta Vinci (Italy) 4-6 7-5 7-5 Sara Errani (Italy) beat 7-Carla Suarez Navarro (Spain) 6-3 6-3 Sabine Lisicki (Germany) beat Polona Hercog (Slovenia) 6-4 6-3 4-Angelique Kerber (Germany) beat Elina Svitolina (Ukraine) 4-6 6-0 6-3 Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (Russia) beat Lara Arruabarrena Vecino (Spain) 6-1 7-6(1) Ekaterina Makarova (Russia) beat Lucie Hradecka (Czech Republic) 6-2 6-1
April 10 (Gracenote) - Results from the Marrakech Open Men's Singles Round 1 matches on Monday Radu Albot (Moldova) beat Nicolas Almagro (Spain) 7-6(6) 6-3 Tommy Robredo (Spain) beat Sergiy Stakhovsky (Ukraine) 6-4 6-4 Laslo Djere (Serbia) beat Martin Klizan (Slovakia) 7-6(3) 6-3 Jan-Lennard Struff (Germany) beat Taro Daniel (Japan) 4-6 6-3 6-1