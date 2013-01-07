Tennis-Nadal has no answer to Querrey power in Acapulco final
March 4 American Sam Querrey claimed the biggest title of his career with an emphatic 6-3 7-6(3) upset victory over second seed Rafa Nadal in the final of the Mexican Open on Saturday.
Jan 7 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Sydney International Women's Singles Round 1 matches on Monday Zheng Jie (China) beat 6-Samantha Stosur (Australia) 6-3 6-7(7) 6-4 Kimiko Date-Krumm (Japan) beat Casey Dellacqua (Australia) 6-4 6-1 Svetlana Kuznetsova (Russia) beat Julia Goerges (Germany) 3-6 6-3 6-3 4-Li Na (China) beat Christina Mchale (U.S.) 7-6(2) 7-5 Ayumi Morita (Japan) beat Daniela Hantuchova (Slovakia) 1-6 6-3 6-3 Galina Voskoboeva (Kazakhstan) beat Yanina Wickmayer (Belgium) 3-6 7-6(5) 6-2 3-Sara Errani (Italy) beat Karolina Pliskova (Czech Republic) 6-1 6-3 Jelena Jankovic (Serbia) beat Tamira Paszek (Austria) 6-2 7-6(5) Roberta Vinci (Italy) beat 8-Nadia Petrova (Russia) 7-5 7-5 Madison Keys (U.S.) beat Lucie Safarova (Czech Republic) 6-2 6-1
March 5 (Gracenote) - Result from the Acapulco International Men's Singles Final on Saturday Sam Querrey (U.S.) beat 2-Rafa Nadal (Spain) 6-3 7-6(3)
March 5 (Gracenote) - Result from the Acapulco International Women's Singles Final on Saturday 7-Lesia Tsurenko (Ukraine) beat 2-Kristina Mladenovic (France) 6-1 7-5