HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Day 10 at the Australian Open
MELBOURNE, Jan 25 Highlights from day 10 of the Australian Open tennis championships on Wednesday (all times GMT):
Jan 25 (Gracenote) - Results from the Australian Open Men's Singles Quarterfinal matches on Wednesday 9-Rafa Nadal (Spain) beat 3-Milos Raonic (Canada) 6-4 7-6(7) 6-4 15-Grigor Dimitrov (Bulgaria) beat 11-David Goffin (Belgium) 6-3 6-2 6-4
MELBOURNE, Jan 25 Rafa Nadal continued his brilliant revival at the Australian Open to topple Milos Raonic 6-4 7-6(7) 6-4 on Wednesday and reach his first grand slam semi-final in three years.