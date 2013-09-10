Tennis-Rain-hit Brasil Open final to be completed on Monday
SAO PAULO, March 5 The final of the Brasil Open was interrupted by rain on Sunday and will recommence on Monday with Spaniard Albert Ramos-Vinolas leading Pablo Cuevas 7-6(3) 3-3.
Sept 10 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Tashkent Open Women's Singles Round 1 matches on Tuesday Misaki Doi (Japan) beat Evgeniya Rodina (Russia) 6-4 6-2 Maria Teresa Torro (Spain) beat Arina Folts (Uzbekistan) 6-0 6-3 Petra Cetkovska (Czech Republic) beat Nigina Abduraimova (Uzbekistan) 6-2 7-6(2) 7-Galina Voskoboeva (Kazakhstan) beat Maryna Zanevska (Ukraine) 6-3 6-4 Vesna Dolonc (Serbia) beat 8-Yaroslava Shvedova (Kazakhstan) 7-6(6) 7-5 Julia Glushko (Israel) beat Tetyana Arefyeva (Ukraine) 6-3 7-5
March 5 Australian qualifier Ashleigh Barty breezed past Japan's Nao Hibino 6-3 6-2 in a rain-hit Malaysian Open final to win her first WTA singles title in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday and break into the world's top 100 for the first time.
March 5 (Gracenote) - Result from the Malaysian Open Women's Singles Final on Sunday Ashleigh Barty (Australia) beat Nao Hibino (Japan) 6-3 6-2