Tennis-Nadal has no answer to Querrey power in Acapulco final
March 4 American Sam Querrey claimed the biggest title of his career with an emphatic 6-3 7-6(3) upset victory over second seed Rafa Nadal in the final of the Mexican Open on Saturday.
Sept 11 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Tashkent Open Women's Singles Round 2 matches on Wednesday Nastassja Burnett (Italy) beat Risa Ozaki (Japan) 6-4 3-6 7-6(4) 1-Bojana Jovanovski (Serbia) beat Misaki Doi (Japan) 6-2 7-5 Mandy Minella (Luxembourg) beat Vesna Dolonc (Serbia) 4-6 6-4 6-3 Olga Govortsova (Belarus) beat 4-Donna Vekic (Croatia) 7-6(4) 6-3 5-Alexandra Cadantu (Romania) beat Nadiya Kichenok (Ukraine) 6-1 6-3 3-Yvonne Meusburger (Austria) beat Petra Cetkovska (Czech Republic) 7-5 6-4 Maria Teresa Torro (Spain) beat 6-Irina Begu (Romania) 6-1 7-5 7-Galina Voskoboeva (Kazakhstan) beat Julia Glushko (Israel) 6-3 6-1
March 5 (Gracenote) - Result from the Acapulco International Men's Singles Final on Saturday Sam Querrey (U.S.) beat 2-Rafa Nadal (Spain) 6-3 7-6(3)
March 5 (Gracenote) - Result from the Acapulco International Women's Singles Final on Saturday 7-Lesia Tsurenko (Ukraine) beat 2-Kristina Mladenovic (France) 6-1 7-5