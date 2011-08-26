Tennis-Murray to return to Davis Cup action against France
LONDON, Feb 9 Britain's world number one Andy Murray will play against France in the Davis Cup quarter-finals in April after missing the first-round victory against Canada last weekend.
(Adds later result)
Aug 25 Texas Tennis Open women's singles quarter-final results on Thursday (prefix denotes seeding; * indicates new result) * 5-Sabine Lisicki (Germany) beat Kateryna Bondarenko (Ukraine) 6-1 6-2
Angelique Kerber (Germany) beat Johanna Larsson (Sweden) 6-0 6-1
Aravane Rezai (France) beat Elena Baltacha (Britain) 6-2 6-2
8-Irina Begu (Romania) beat Anastasija Sevastova (Latvia) 6-3 6-4
(Compiled by Infostrada Sports; Editing by Greg Stutchbury; To comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
LONDON, Feb 9 Britain's world number one Andy Murray will play against France in the Davis Cup quarter-finals in April after missing the first-round victory against Canada last weekend.
Feb 9 (Gracenote) - Results from the Sofia Open Men's Singles Round 2 matches on Thursday 3-Grigor Dimitrov (Bulgaria) beat Jerzy Janowicz (Poland) 4-6 6-3 7-5 Steve Darcis (Belgium) beat Andreas Seppi (Italy) 6-3 7-5 Nikoloz Basilashvili (Georgia) beat 1-Dominic Thiem (Austria) 6-4 6-4 9-Viktor Troicki (Serbia) beat Robin Haase (Netherlands) 2-6 6-4 7-6(3) 8-Martin Klizan (Slovakia) beat Daniel Brands (Germany) 7-6(3) 6-2 5-Gilles Muller (Luxembourg) beat Mikhai
MADRID, Feb 9 Rafael Nadal has withdrawn from next week's Rotterdam Open after being advised by doctors to rest, he said on Thursday.