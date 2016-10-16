HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Day 14 at the Australian Open
MELBOURNE, Jan 29 Highlights from day 14 of the Australian Open tennis championships on Sunday (all times GMT):
Oct 16 (Gracenote) - Results from the Tianjin Open Women's Singles matches on Sunday Final Peng Shuai (China) beat Alison Riske (U.S.) 7-6(3) 6-2 Semifinal Peng Shuai (China) beat Danka Kovinic (Montenegro) 3-6 7-5 6-3 Alison Riske (U.S.) beat 2-Svetlana Kuznetsova (Russia) 6-4 5-7 6-4
Jan 29 Following are some key stats from Roger Federer's 6-4 3-6 6-1 3-6 6-3 final win over Rafa Nadal at the Australian Open on Sunday. Federer Nadal Aces 20 4 Double Faults 3 3 Break points won 6/20 4/17 Winners 73 35 Net points won 29/40 10/12 Unforced errors 57 28
MELBOURNE, Jan 29 An emotional Roger Federer wiped away tears and urged Rafa Nadal to stay with him on the tour for years to come after felling his great rival to win his fifth Australian Open on Sunday.