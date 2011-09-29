Sept 29 An ankle injury forced Maria Sharapova
to retire from her quarter-final at the Pan Pacific Open in
Tokyo on Thursday, allowing Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova to
progress to the last four.
Sharapova, trailing 3-4, twisted her left ankle in the
eighth game against the Czech fifth seed, who beat her in the
Wimbledon final in July.
"I landed awkwardly on my left ankle. I felt a sharp pain
and the next thing I knew I was on the floor," the Russian said.
"It swelled up immediately and I knew there was no way I
could continue."
Kvitova faces Vera Zvonareva in the semi-finals after the
Russian beat compatriot Maria Kirilenko 6-3 6-3 in their
quarter-final.
Third seed Victoria Azarenka beat Marion Bartoli 7-5 6-0 to
set up a semi-final clash against Poland's Agnieszka Radwanska
who beat Estonia's Kaia Kanepi 6-2 7-6.
