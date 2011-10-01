* Pole wins sixth title of career
By Alastair Himmer
TOKYO, Oct 1 Poland's Agnieszka Radwanska upset
Russian fourth seed Vera Zvonareva 6-3 6-2 to claim the biggest
title of her career at the Pan Pacific Open on Saturday.
The 22-year-old, seeded ninth at the $2.05 million event,
started slowly when she dropped the first two games but roared
back to win the next five as Zvonareva prowled the baseline
muttering angrily to herself.
Once Radwanska had taken the opening set on a huge forehand
down the line, she came out with all guns blazing in the second
and wrapped up a dominant victory by forcing Zvonareva into
another wild forehand error after just one hour and 15 minutes.
"It doesn't matter how sore I was from a lot of tough
matches," Radwanska told reporters. "Today was a final.
The Pole, who had come through three full-set matches in a
row to win the first prize of $360,000, choked back tears of joy
during a courtside interview.
"It was a perfect match for me," she said. "If you don't
play high percentage and your best against Vera you have no
chance. I didn't expect to beat a great player like her 6-3 6-2.
"I was nervous at the start but I'm happy I woke up very
quickly," Radwanska added after winning her sixth career title
and second of 2011.
"I was very focused from start to finish."
Zvonareva was unable to explain her flat performance.
"I started well then suddenly I felt like I wasn't the same
person," she said with a shrug. "I don't know what happened. It
was like someone turned off a button and it wasn't me on the
court anymore."
Radwanska agreed her win demonstrated there was greater
depth to women's tennis than in recent years when it was
dominated by Serena and Venus Williams or Belgians Justine Henin
and Kim Clijsters.
Czech Petra Kvitova winning Wimbledon and Australia's
Samantha Stosur's U.S. Open breakthrough underlined the game's
strength in depth, the former reaching the Pan Pacific
semi-finals while latter fell at the first hurdle.
World number one Caroline Wozniacki and Maria Sharapova were
also early casualties.
"In women's tennis anything can happen," said Radwanska. "It
is not just here but you see big-name players losing at grand
slams.
"It's not like it used to be when there were only three or
four players winning slams. Now the top 15-20 all have the
chance. It's just the mental side."
