TOKYO, Sept 25 Former world number one Caroline Wozniacki brushed aside Japanese teenager Naomi Osaka 7-5 6-3 on Sunday to win the Pan Pacific Open for the second time and secure her first title of the year.

The 26-year-old Dane looked in trouble after losing her serve for the second time in the opening set but was almost unstoppable after receiving treatment on her upper thigh, wrapping up her 24th career title in 106 minutes.

Wildcard Osaka, playing her first WTA tour final, crumbled as Wozniacki raced away with the second set at the Ariake Coliseum and only mustered up any real resistance when she was 5-0 down.

Wozniacki slumped to number 74 in the world this year after a series of injuries but her Tokyo title continues a revival that started with a semi-final appearance at the U.S. Open earlier this month. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney in Sydney; Editing by John O'Brien)