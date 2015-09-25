Tennis-Lucic-Baroni beats Radwanska for second time this year
March 25 Polish fifth seed Agnieszka Radwanska was the highest women's casualty at the Miami Open on Saturday, blown away for the second time this year by Croatian Mirjana Lucic-Baroni.
TOKYO, Sept 25 Denmark's Caroline Wozniacki battled back after a mid-match slump to beat Angelique Kerber of Germany on Friday and book a place in the semi-finals of the Pan Pacific Open.
Needing some strong results on the Asian swing to force her way into next month's WTA Finals, Wozniacki reached the last four with a 6-2 2-6 6-3 win over Kerber, who had won three of their last four clashes.
"It was a tough match -- it always is when I play Angelique," said Wozniacki, who won the Tokyo event in 2010 and was runner-up last year.
"I started off well in the first set. I was playing well, and she was making quite a few errors. Second set it turned around, but it was competitive towards the end, and in the third set I thought we both played at a really high level."
Wozniacki's semi-final opponent will be Switzerland's Belinda Bencic, who defeated Garbine Muguruza of Spain 7-6 (1) 6-1.
The defending champion, Serbia's Ana Ivanovic, was knocked out in Friday's quarter-finals by Dominika Cibulkova, losing 7-6 (5) 6-3 to the Slovakian.
Cibulkova will play the 2011 Pan Pacific champion, Agnieszka Radwanska after the Pole overcame big-hitting Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic 7-5 6-2.
"My hands are a bit sore returning those 190km serves, but I'm good and ready for the next one," said Radwanska. (Reporting by Julian Linden in Singapore; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)
March 25 Polish fifth seed Agnieszka Radwanska was the highest women's casualty at the Miami Open on Saturday, blown away for the second time this year by Croatian Mirjana Lucic-Baroni.
March 26 (Gracenote) - Results from the Miami Men's Singles Round 2 matches on Saturday 29-Juan Martin Del Potro (Argentina) beat Robin Haase (Netherlands) 6-2 6-4 4-Roger Federer (Switzerland) beat Frances Tiafoe (U.S.) 7-6(2) 6-3 16-Alexander Zverev (Germany) beat Lu Yen-Hsun (Taiwan) 6-0 6-3 18-John Isner (U.S.) beat Thomaz Bellucci (Brazil) 7-5 7-6(5) Malek Jaziri (Tunisia) beat 31-Feliciano Lopez (Spain) 6-3 4-6 6-3 Ad