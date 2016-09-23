HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Day 14 at the Australian Open
MELBOURNE, Jan 29 Highlights from day 14 of the Australian Open tennis championships on Sunday (all times GMT):
Sept 23 (Gracenote) - Results from the Pan Pacific Open Women's Singles Quarterfinal matches on Friday Elina Svitolina (Ukraine) beat 1-Garbine Muguruza Blanco (Spain) 6-2 4-6 6-3 Naomi Osaka (Japan) beat Aliaksandra Sasnovich (Belarus) 6-3 7-6(6) Caroline Wozniacki (Denmark) beat Magda Linette (Poland) 6-4 6-3 2-Agnieszka Radwanska (Poland) beat Monica Puig (Puerto Rico) 6-2 6-3
MELBOURNE, Jan 29 Highlights from day 14 of the Australian Open tennis championships on Sunday (all times GMT):
MELBOURNE, Jan 28 Serena Williams said it was a "great feeling" to surpass Steffi Graf as the most prolific grand slam champion of the open era at the Australian Open on Saturday and was not prepared to put a number on the haul of titles she might end up with.
* Recaptures world number one ranking (Adds details, quotes)