UDPATE 1-Venus all smiles after straight sets win
March 27 Venus Williams had every reason to smile on Monday as she defeated Svetlana Kuznetsova 6-3 7-6(4) to advance to the quarter-finals at the Miami Open.
Sept 21 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Pan Pacific Open Women's Singles Round 1 matches on Monday 7-Agnieszka Radwanska (Poland) beat CoCo Vandeweghe (U.S.) 6-3 6-3 Camila Giorgi (Italy) beat Caroline Garcia (France) 4-6 7-6(3) 6-3 Barbora Strycova (Czech Republic) beat Naomi Osaka (Japan) 7-5 6-2
March 27 Venus Williams had every reason to smile on Monday as she defeated Svetlana Kuznetsova 6-3 7-6(4) to advance to the quarter-finals at the Miami Open.
March 28 Roger Federer produced another dazzling performance on Monday, easing past Juan Martin del Potro in the third round at the Miami Open.