Tennis-Raonic pulls out of Miami Open with hamstring injury
March 26 Third-seeded Milos Raonic of Canada withdrew from the Miami Open on Sunday with a hamstring injury.
Sept 24 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Pan Pacific Open Women's Singles Round 2 matches on Thursday 2-Ana Ivanovic (Serbia) beat Camila Giorgi (Italy) 7-5 6-2 7-Agnieszka Radwanska (Poland) beat Elina Svitolina (Ukraine) 6-4 6-1 4-Karolina Pliskova (Czech Republic) beat Kurumi Nara (Japan) 6-2 6-4 Dominika Cibulkova (Slovakia) beat 6-Carla Suarez Navarro (Spain) 6-4 6-4
March 26 Third-seeded Milos Raonic of Canada withdrew from the Miami Open on Sunday with a hamstring injury.
March 26 (Gracenote) - Results from the Miami Women's Singles Round 3 matches on Sunday Risa Ozaki (Japan) beat Julia Goerges (Germany) 7-6(5) 6-3 10-Johanna Konta (Britain) beat Pauline Parmentier (France) 6-4 6-0