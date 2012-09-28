UPDATE 2-Tennis-Memphis International men's singles round 1 results

Feb 14 (Gracenote) - Results from the Memphis International Men's Singles Round 1 matches on Monday Reilly Opelka (U.S.) beat Jared Donaldson (U.S.) 6-1 7-5 Yoshihito Nishioka (Japan) beat Guillermo Garcia-Lopez (Spain) 6-4 6-4 Damir Dzumhur (Bosnia and Herzegovina) beat Kevin Anderson (South Africa) 6-7(6) 7-6(2) 6-4 Donald Young (U.S.) beat 6-Adrian Mannarino (France) 3-6 7-5 7-6(4)