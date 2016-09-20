Tennis-Australian Open mixed doubles final result
Jan 29 (Gracenote) - Result from the Australian Open Mixed Doubles Final on Sunday Abigail Spears/Juan Sebastian Cabal beat 2-Sania Mirza/Ivan Dodig 6-2 6-4
Sept 20 (Gracenote) - Results from the Pan Pacific Open Women's Singles Round 1 matches on Tuesday Yulia Putintseva (Kazakhstan) beat 5-Madison Keys (U.S.) 6-3 3-6 7-6(7) Caroline Wozniacki (Denmark) beat Belinda Bencic (Switzerland) 6-2 5-7 6-1 8-Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (Russia) beat Andrea Petkovic (Germany) 6-4 2-0 (Petkovic retired) Anastasija Sevastova (Latvia) beat Kateryna Bondarenko (Ukraine) 7-6(3) 6-3 Barbora Strycova (Czech Republic) beat Varatchaya Wongteanchai (Thailand) 6-1 6-1 Elina Svitolina (Ukraine) beat CoCo Vandeweghe (U.S.) 6-3 6-4 Aliaksandra Sasnovich (Belarus) beat Yanina Wickmayer (Belgium) 3-6 6-3 6-3 Magda Linette (Poland) beat Olesya Pervushina (Russia) 4-6 6-2 6-3 6-Dominika Cibulkova (Slovakia) beat Lucie Safarova (Czech Republic) 4-6 6-1 7-5 7-Petra Kvitova (Czech Republic) beat Madison Brengle (U.S.) 6-3 6-3
MELBOURNE, Jan 28 Serena Williams said it was a "great feeling" to surpass Steffi Graf as the most prolific grand slam champion of the open era at the Australian Open on Saturday and was not prepared to put a number on the haul of titles she might end up with.
