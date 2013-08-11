TORONTO Aug 11 Serena Williams crushed Romania's Sorana Cirstea 6-2 6-0 in the final of the women's Rogers Cup on Sunday to capture her 54th WTA singles title.

Williams completely overwhelmed her unseeded opponent to cruise to victory in less than an hour and claim the Rogers Cup for the third time.

It was the world number one's eighth title this year and put her outright fifth on the all-time list of tournament winners behind Martina Navratilova, Chris Evert, Steffi Graf and Lindsay Davenport.

Cirstea had defied the odds just to make her third WTA final. The 23-year-old beat two former world number ones and two grand slam champions to reach the decider but found Williams too much to overcome. (Reporting by Matt Cronin; Editing by Julian Linden)