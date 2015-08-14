Tennis-Nadal powers past Fognini into Miami Open final
March 31 Rafa Nadal rolled by unseeded Italian Fabio Fognini 6-1 7-5 on Friday to reach his fifth Miami Open final and a potential rematch of the Australian Open decider with Roger Federer.
Aug 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Toronto Cup Women's Singles Quarterfinal matches on Friday 15-Sara Errani (Italy) beat Lesia Tsurenko (Ukraine) 6-4 6-4 2-Simona Halep (Romania) beat 6-Agnieszka Radwanska (Poland) 0-6 6-3 6-1
March 31 (Gracenote) - Results from the Miami Men's Singles Semifinal matches on Friday 5-Rafa Nadal (Spain) beat Fabio Fognini (Italy) 6-1 7-5