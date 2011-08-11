TORONTO Aug 10 Roberta Vinci may not be one for superstitions, but the tenacious Italian's routine ahead of her match against Caroline Wozniacki on Wednesday could become commonplace after netting the biggest win of her career.

The 28-year-old said rather than introducing new things to her pre-match preparations she opted instead to stick with the familiar, and nobody will argue with that plan after she beat Wozniacki 6-4 7-5 in the second round of the Toronto Cup.

"No. Nothing special, nothing -- no change," Vinci told reporters after recording the biggest upset of the tournament. "I have the same coach, the same trainer, same friends."

Vinci moves on to the last 16 for a match against Serbia's Ana Ivanovic. She trails Ivanovic 4-1 lifetime but won in their only match this year at Pattaya City.

After holding serve during a first set where Wozniacki was spraying the ball long and wide, the world number 22 was broken twice in the second and appeared ready to let her opponent back in the match.

But Vinci noticed Wozniacki was struggling with the windy conditions and managed to break her serve three times in the second set to secure the victory.

"I was 5-1 down but I knew that I could win the set, because there was a lot of wind, so some mistakes, some balls, I was focused on every point," said Vinci.

"I tried to stay focused and play aggressive, some slice on her forehand when it was possible. And that's it."

The top-seeded Dane, often called the best female player to never win a grand slam, credited Vinci for never allowing her to play the game that has made her the world number one.

"That's the kind of game she plays. She likes to break the opponent's rhythm," said Wozniacki. "She's slicing the ball ... she was just getting a lot of balls back as well and just did better today than I did."

Vinci has six career singles titles, her most recent coming at the Budapest Grand Prix in July.

If there was any doubt about where a win over the tournament's top seed and world's highest ranked player ranks in her career, Vinci was certain to clear the air.

"This is the best victory in my life."

