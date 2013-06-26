Tennis-Top seed Svitolina out of Malaysian Open with leg injury
March 1 Defending champion Elina Svitolina withdrew from the Malaysian Open with a leg injury ahead of her second round match against Nao Hibino on Wednesday.
June 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Wimbledon Women's Singles Round 2 matches on Wednesday Camila Giorgi (Italy) beat 22-Sorana Cirstea (Romania) 7-6(7) 7-6(6) 15-Marion Bartoli (France) beat Christina Mchale (U.S.) 7-5 6-4 Vesna Dolonc (Serbia) beat 16-Jelena Jankovic (Serbia) 7-5 6-2 20-Kirsten Flipkens (Belgium) beat Bojana Jovanovski (Serbia) 6-4 6-4 17-Sloane Stephens (U.S.) beat Andrea Petkovic (Germany) 7-6(2) 2-6 8-6 Michelle Larcher de Brito (Portugal) beat 3-Maria Sharapova (Russia) 6-3 6-4 25-Ekaterina Makarova (Russia) beat Garbine Muguruza Blanco (Spain) 6-2 6-7(3) 6-4 8-Petra Kvitova (Czech Republic) beat Yaroslava Shvedova (Kazakhstan)WO Petra Cetkovska (Czech Republic) beat 9-Caroline Wozniacki (Denmark) 6-2 6-2 Karin Knapp (Italy) beat 27-Lucie Safarova (Czech Republic) 4-6 6-4 6-4 Eva Birnerova (Czech Republic) beat Lesia Tsurenko (Ukraine) 6-3 6-4 Eugenie Bouchard (Canada) beat 12-Ana Ivanovic (Serbia) 6-3 6-3 Monica Puig (Puerto Rico) beat Silvia Soler Espinosa (Spain) 6-2 5-7 6-4 19-Carla Suarez Navarro (Spain) beat Mirjana Lucic-Baroni (Croatia) 1-6 6-3 6-3 Flavia Pennetta (Italy) beat 2-Victoria Azarenka (Belarus)WO 29-Alize Cornet (France) beat Hsieh Su-Wei (Taiwan) 6-3 6-2
March 1 (Gracenote) - Results from the Malaysian Open Women's Singles Round 2 matches on Wednesday Lesley Kerkhove (Netherlands) beat Sabina Sharipova (Uzbekistan) 6-4 6-4 Zhang Kailin (China) beat Risa Ozaki (Japan) 6-2 6-4 Nao Hibino (Japan) beat 1-Elina Svitolina (Ukraine) walkover
March 1 (Gracenote) - Results from the Acapulco International Men's Singles Round 1 matches on Tuesday Juan Martin Del Potro (Argentina) beat Frances Tiafoe (U.S.) 6-4 3-6 7-6(1) 2-Rafa Nadal (Spain) beat Mischa Zverev (Germany) 6-4 6-3 1-Novak Djokovic (Serbia) beat Martin Klizan (Slovakia) 6-3 7-6(4) Yoshihito Nishioka (Japan) beat 7-Jack Sock (U.S.) 3-6 6-2 6-1 4-Dominic Thiem (Austria) beat Gilles Simon (France) 7-6(7) 6-3