Tennis-ITF backs switch to three-set Davis Cup matches
LONDON, March 9 Davis Cup matches are set to be played as best of three sets instead of five in future as part of reforms endorsed by the International Tennis Federation (ITF) on Thursday.
July 5 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Wimbledon Women's Doubles Semifinal matches on Friday 8-Hsieh Su-Wei/Peng Shuai (Chinese Taipei/China) beat Shuko Aoyama/Chanelle Scheepers (Japan/South Africa) 6-4 6-3 12-Ashleigh Barty/Casey Dellacqua (Australia) beat 7-Anna-Lena Groenefeld/Kveta Peschke (Germany/Czech Republic) 7-6(6) 6-2
March 9 (Gracenote) - Results from the Indian Wells Women's Singles Round 1 matches on Wednesday Madison Brengle (U.S.) beat Tatjana Maria (Germany) 6-4 6-2 Jelena Ostapenko (Latvia) beat Danka Kovinic (Montenegro) 6-4 2-6 7-6(3) Monica Niculescu (Romania) beat Sorana Cirstea (Romania) 4-6 6-3 6-1 Heather Watson (Britain) beat Nicole Gibbs (U.S.) 4-6 6-2 6-2 Sara Errani (Italy) beat Mandy Minella (Luxembourg) 1-6 6-4 7-5 Evgeniya
March 8 (Gracenote) - Results from the Indian Wells Women's Singles Round 1 matches on Wednesday Jelena Ostapenko (Latvia) beat Danka Kovinic (Montenegro) 6-4 2-6 7-6(3) Monica Niculescu (Romania) beat Sorana Cirstea (Romania) 4-6 6-3 6-1 Heather Watson (Britain) beat Nicole Gibbs (U.S.) 4-6 6-2 6-2 Kirsten Flipkens (Belgium) beat Catherine Bellis (U.S.) 4-6 6-1 6-4 Johanna Larsson (Sweden) beat Camila Giorgi (Italy) 7-6(3) 6-3