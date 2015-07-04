Tennis-Lucic-Baroni beats Radwanska for second time this year
March 25 Polish fifth seed Agnieszka Radwanska was the highest women's casualty at the Miami Open on Saturday, blown away for the second time this year by Croatian Mirjana Lucic-Baroni.
July 4 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Wimbledon Women's Singles Round 3 matches on Saturday 28-Jelena Jankovic (Serbia) beat 2-Petra Kvitova (Czech Republic) 3-6 7-5 6-4 Olga Govortsova (Belarus) beat Magdalena Rybarikova (Slovakia) 7-6(4) 6-3 15-Timea Bacsinszky (Switzerland) beat 18-Sabine Lisicki (Germany) 6-3 6-2 21-Madison Keys (U.S.) beat Tatjana Maria (Germany) 6-4 6-4 13-Agnieszka Radwanska (Poland) beat Casey Dellacqua (Australia) 6-1 6-4 5-Caroline Wozniacki (Denmark) beat 31-Camila Giorgi (Italy) 6-2 6-2 20-Garbine Muguruza Blanco (Spain) beat 10-Angelique Kerber (Germany) 7-6(12) 1-6 6-2 Monica Niculescu (Romania) beat Kristyna Pliskova (Czech Republic) 6-3 7-5
March 26 (Gracenote) - Results from the Miami Men's Singles Round 2 matches on Saturday 29-Juan Martin Del Potro (Argentina) beat Robin Haase (Netherlands) 6-2 6-4 4-Roger Federer (Switzerland) beat Frances Tiafoe (U.S.) 7-6(2) 6-3 16-Alexander Zverev (Germany) beat Lu Yen-Hsun (Taiwan) 6-0 6-3 18-John Isner (U.S.) beat Thomaz Bellucci (Brazil) 7-5 7-6(5) Malek Jaziri (Tunisia) beat 31-Feliciano Lopez (Spain) 6-3 4-6 6-3 Ad