Tennis-Delray Beach International men's singles semifinal results
Feb 25 (Gracenote) - Results from the Delray Beach International Men's Singles Semifinal matches on Saturday 3-Jack Sock (U.S.) beat Donald Young (U.S.) 6-4 7-6(2)
July 3 (Infostrada Sports) - Wimbledon women's singles quarter-final results on Tuesday (prefix denotes seeding).
3-Agnieszka Radwanska (Poland) beat 17-Maria Kirilenko (Russia) 7-5 4-6 7-5 2-Victoria Azarenka (Belarus) beat Tamira Paszek (Austria) 6-3 7-6(4) 8-Angelique Kerber (Germany) beat 15-Sabine Lisicki (Germany) 6-3 6-7(7) 7-5 6-Serena Williams (U.S.) beat 4-Petra Kvitova (Czech Republic) 6-3 7-5
Feb 25 (Gracenote) - Results from the Delray Beach International Men's Singles Semifinal matches on Saturday 3-Jack Sock (U.S.) beat Donald Young (U.S.) 6-4 7-6(2)
DUBAI, Feb 25 Seventh seed Elina Svitolina overpowered former world number one Caroline Wozniacki 6-4 6-2 to claim the Dubai Open on Saturday, the sixth, and biggest, title of her career.
Feb 25 Jo-Wilfried Tsonga stayed on course for a second successive title as he knocked out Australia's defending champion Nick Kyrgios 7-6(5) 2-6 6-4 to reach the Marseille Open final on Saturday.