July 6 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Wimbledon Women's Singles Round 4 matches on Monday 20-Garbine Muguruza Blanco (Spain) beat 5-Caroline Wozniacki (Denmark) 6-4 6-4 23-Victoria Azarenka (Belarus) beat 30-Belinda Bencic (Switzerland) 6-2 6-3 15-Timea Bacsinszky (Switzerland) beat Monica Niculescu (Romania) 1-6 7-5 6-2 13-Agnieszka Radwanska (Poland) beat 28-Jelena Jankovic (Serbia) 7-5 6-4 4-Maria Sharapova (Russia) beat Zarina Diyas (Kazakhstan) 6-4 6-4 1-Serena Williams (U.S.) beat 16-Venus Williams (U.S.) 6-4 6-3 CoCo Vandeweghe (U.S.) beat 6-Lucie Safarova (Czech Republic) 7-6(1) 7-6(4) 21-Madison Keys (U.S.) beat Olga Govortsova (Belarus) 3-6 6-4 6-1