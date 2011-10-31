By Martyn Herman
| ISTANBUL
ISTANBUL Oct 31 Statistically Caroline
Wozniacki remains the best female tennis player in the world but
the controversy over her number one status showed no signs of
abating after her season ended in disappointment at the WTA
Championships.
True, the 21-year-old Dane won six titles, amassed more
victories (63) than any of her rivals and topped the end-of-year
rankings for a second consecutive year.
However, when asked who was the stand-out player of 2011,
none of the seven other women who qualified for the
season-ending finale in Istanbul named Wozniacki.
Former world number one Maria Sharapova, who battled back to
the top four from injury, was mentioned, as was the player of
the moment Petra Kvitova, who capped a remarkable season by
winning the Championships undefeated on Sunday.
Czech Kvitova has emerged as the new force in women's tennis
and there is an air of inevitability about her rise to the top
of tree after she beat another challenger to Wozniacki, Victoria
Azarenka, to win the prestigious title on her debut.
The 21-year-old is not there yet -- she still lags 100 or so
points behind Wozniacki -- but with a grand slam title to her
name already and a destructive game that, when working, is
almost unstoppable, the Wimbledon champion appears to be the
number one in waiting.
But what of Wozniacki?
Despite spending all but a week as number one since last
October, she failed to reach a single grand slam final this year
and her lack of a major among her 18 career titles is beginning
to weigh heavily on her shoulders.
While the WTA Tour points to the fact that the rankings
system rewards consistency, the fact that Wozniacki has so far
failed to shine on the biggest stages gives plenty of ammunition
to those who say she is there by default.
Wozniacki, the theory goes, has benefited from injuries to
the likes of Serena Williams and Kim Clijsters and from the fact
that some of her peers are still developing their games.
Williams, and before her the likes of Martina Navratilova,
Steffi Graf and Monica Seles, used to provide the ultimate
benchmark for women's tennis in various spells of domination but
Wozniacki, despite racking up victories, points and dollars,
lacks that authority.
She may still be just 21, but both Serena and Venus
Williams, Seles, Graf, Martina Hingis and Sharapova all had a
clutch of grand slam titles in the bag at the same age.
All of those, with the exception of Hingis whose brain was
possibly her greatest strength, could also dominate opponents in
a way that Wozniacki's solid percentage game cannot.
When it gets down to the later stages of a major, the
chances are Woznaicki will run into a player with the weapons to
break down her barricades.
"She's certainly not the best player in the world at her
best, but at her worst she's probably the best player in the
world compared to the others," former men's world number one
Mats Wilander said this week.
MAJOR STRENGTH
It is a recipe for the kind of consistency in results which
U.S. Open champion Samantha Stosur believes is Wozniacki's major
strength.
"Kvitova's got a lot more visible weapons than what Caroline
has," the Australian told Reuters after losing to Kvitova in the
semi-finals at the Championships.
"But what Caroline does very are the things that a normal
tennis fan may not necessarily see. I mean, she moves well,
competes extremely hard, and really makes you work for it."
Stosur also said the way the rankings points are structured
favoured Wozniacki's habit of rarely losing early in a
tournament.
"I think you do get rewarded for winning a grand slam and
you definitely get the most points by far if you're able to do
that," she said. "But we've got nine other really big
tournaments, and four of those are not too far behind a slam.
"They're the tournaments that Caroline manages to do very
well in, week in and week out. That's how she gets her points
without winning a slam."
After bowing out of the Championships with just one win from
her three round-robin matches, Wozniacki headed home to recover
from her 80-match season.
After a rest starts the work on taking the next step in her
career, according to her father and coach Piotr -- a firm
believer that his daughter should get more plaudits for
finishing first in the rankings for a second year in succession.
"I know she has not won a grand slam but she has had many
good results so it's a fantastic achievement," he told Reuters.
"There are many, many players now, probably the top 30 who
play to a very high level. Before maybe it would be hard from
the quarter-finals now the first three rounds are very tough.
"A grand slam is the next step for her but and it's a big
ambition but we are taking it step by step."
With players such as Kvitova and Azarenka breathing down her
neck and Serena and Clijsters soon to return to action, however,
the worry for Wozniacki is that step may be backwards.
(editing by Nick Mulvenney)