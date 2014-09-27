Sept 27 Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova became the fourth player to qualify for the season-ending WTA Finals in Singapore after beating Eugenie Bouchard 6-3 6-4 to win the Wuhan Open on Saturday.

The Czech world number three took an 80 minutes to tame her Canadian opponent and join Serena Williams, Maria Sharapova and Simona Halep who have already booked their places in Singapore.

"From the beginning my season was really tough," Kvitova said after qualifying for her fourth successive WTA Finals.

"If somebody told me at the Australian Open that I would win Wimbledon and still be fighting for Singapore, I'm not sure I would have believed them."

"But I've had a great second part of the season. It all started a little bit at the French Open, and from there I just kept improving.

"I think early on I was expecting too much of myself, and it was really difficult to take the loss in my first round in Australia, but I kept working hard, and now I'm here."

The winner of the re-match of this year's Wimbledon final was assured of a place in Singapore and Kvitova prevailed again, breaking early in both sets and hanging onto those breaks to win in straight sets.

Bouchard was not too unhappy with her performance.

"She's beaten me in two finals this year, so I will have to figure out what to do to beat her now," she said.

"I felt like I played really well this week and the crowd really made me feel at home. Also, this was the first year of this tournament, but it felt like you've been doing this for 100 years.

"It was my first time in Wuhan and I loved it. I kind of want to come back in my off-season." (Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty,; editing by Pritha Sarkar)