Sept 28 Maria Sharapova's return from injury after an almost three-month break was cut short on Monday after the world number three suffered an arm injury at the Wuhan Open in China.

The Russian, who missed the entire U.S. hardcourt season with a leg injury, was into a deciding set against Czech player Barbora Strycova when she called for the trainer.

Despite playing on for another couple of games she quit while leading 7-6(1) 6-7(4) 2-1.

The former world number one had not played a match since losing to Serena Williams in the Wimbledon semi-finals in July.

Sharapova's latest setback could put the 28-year-old's participation in next week's China Open in Beijing in doubt, but the Russian is hopeful she will be fit for the WTA Finals in Singapore at the end of next month and the Fed Cup final against Czech Republic in mid-November.

"I've had my fair share of serious injuries, and I know that this is far from it, something that I just have to take care of," the 28-year-old told reporters.

"I mean obviously, Singapore and Fed Cup is a big priority for myself. I'll do everything in order to be healthy for that." (Writing by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; editing by Martyn Herman)