FACTBOX-Tennis-Australian Open finalist Venus Williams
MELBOURNE, Jan 27 Factbox on American Venus Williams, who plays sister Serena in the final of the Australian Open on Saturday:
Nov 2 (Gracenote) - Results from the Elite Trophy Women's Singles Round Robin matches on Wednesday RESULTS Group C 3-Petra Kvitova (Czech Republic) beat 5-Roberta Vinci (Italy) 6-1 6-2 Group A 1-Johanna Konta (Britain) beat 8-Samantha Stosur (Australia) 6-4 6-2 Group B 6-Timea Bacsinszky (Switzerland) beat 13-Timea Babos (Hungary) 6-4 6-2 STANDINGS P W L F A Pts Group A 1. Johanna Konta 1 1 0 2 0 2 2. Caroline Garcia 0 0 0 0 0 0 3. Samantha Stosur 1 0 1 0 2 0 Group B 1. Zhang Shuai 1 1 0 2 0 2 2. Timea Bacsinszky 2 1 1 2 2 2 3. Timea Babos 1 0 1 0 2 0 Group C 1. Petra Kvitova 1 1 0 2 0 2 2. Barbora Strycova 1 1 0 2 0 2 3. Roberta Vinci 2 0 2 0 4 0 Group D 1. Elina Svitolina 1 1 0 2 1 2 2. Elena Vesnina 0 0 0 0 0 0 3. Kiki Bertens 1 0 1 1 2 0
MELBOURNE, Jan 27 Factbox on American Venus Williams, who plays sister Serena in the final of the Australian Open on Saturday:
MELBOURNE, Jan 27 Factbox on American Serena Williams, who plays sister Venus in the final of the Australian Open on Saturday:
MELBOURNE, Jan 27 An Australian Open electrified by the revivals of seasoned champions will bathe in the warm glow of nostalgia on Saturday when the Williams sisters contest the women's final at Rod Laver Arena.