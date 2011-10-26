Oct 26 Following is a factbox on Caroline
Wozniacki, who will end the year as world number one for the
second consecutive season:
* Born July 11, 1990 in Odense, Denmark.
MAKING HER NAME
* Father Piotr played professional soccer in Poland and
Denmark and mother Anna played volleyball for the Polish
national team.
* Made her professional debut as an unranked wildcard in
Cincinnati eight days after her 15th birthday.
* Cracked the top 100 in the rankings in 2007.
PUTTING DENMARK ON THE MAP
* Became the first Danish woman to win a WTA Tour title when
she triumphed in Stockholm in 2008. Followed that up by winning
in New Haven and Tokyo.
* Became first Danish woman to reach a grand slam singles
final at the 2009 U.S. Open, where she lost to Kim Clijsters.
* Climbed to the top of the WTA rankings after defeating
Czech Petra Kvitova in the third round of the China Open last
October.
* Lost the year-ending WTA Championships final to Kim
Clijsters in Doha last year.
* Made the Australian Open semi-finals, French Open third
round, Wimbledon fourth round and U.S. Open semis in 2011.
* Won six titles in 2011 and made two further finals.
* Began dating U.S. Open champion golfer Rory McIlroy
earlier in 2011.
* Confirmed as the women's season-ending world number one
for a second consecutive season when second-ranked Maria
Sharapova withdrew from the WTA Championships with an ankle
injury on Wednesday.
