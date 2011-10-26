Oct 26 Following is a factbox on Caroline Wozniacki, who will end the year as world number one for the second consecutive season:

* Born July 11, 1990 in Odense, Denmark.

MAKING HER NAME

* Father Piotr played professional soccer in Poland and Denmark and mother Anna played volleyball for the Polish national team.

* Made her professional debut as an unranked wildcard in Cincinnati eight days after her 15th birthday.

* Cracked the top 100 in the rankings in 2007.

PUTTING DENMARK ON THE MAP

* Became the first Danish woman to win a WTA Tour title when she triumphed in Stockholm in 2008. Followed that up by winning in New Haven and Tokyo.

* Became first Danish woman to reach a grand slam singles final at the 2009 U.S. Open, where she lost to Kim Clijsters.

* Climbed to the top of the WTA rankings after defeating Czech Petra Kvitova in the third round of the China Open last October.

* Lost the year-ending WTA Championships final to Kim Clijsters in Doha last year.

* Made the Australian Open semi-finals, French Open third round, Wimbledon fourth round and U.S. Open semis in 2011.

* Won six titles in 2011 and made two further finals.

* Began dating U.S. Open champion golfer Rory McIlroy earlier in 2011.

* Confirmed as the women's season-ending world number one for a second consecutive season when second-ranked Maria Sharapova withdrew from the WTA Championships with an ankle injury on Wednesday.

