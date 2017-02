SOFIA Nov 4 Russia's Nadia Petrova thrashed top-seeded Dane Caroline Wozniacki 6-2 6-1 on Sunday to secure her maiden Tournament of Champions trophy and a 13th career title.

It was the 30-year-old's third tournament victory of the year after winning a Wimbledon warmup event in Den Bosch, Netherlands and the Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo in September.

Winning the season-ending WTA event at the Armeets Arena in Sofia earned second seed Petrova a cheque for $270,000 and helped her rise one place in the world rankings to 12th.

It was the first time the event was held in Sofia, having been relocated from Bali where it was staged for the previous three years. (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; editing by Tony Jimenez)