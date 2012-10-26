ISTANBUL Oct 26 Victoria Azarenka will end the year as world number one after the Belarussian beat China's Li Na 7-6 6-3 at the season-ending WTA Championships on Friday.

Azarenka's victory meant she finished second in Group A behind Serena Williams.

The American won all three of her round-robin matches while the world number one registered two victories and a defeat by Williams.

Both players have qualified for the semi-finals. (Editing by Tony Jimenez)