Tennis-Raonic overcomes Del Potro in Florida, meets Sock in final
Feb 25 World number four Milos Raonic of Canada overcame a battling Juan Martin del Potro 6-3 7-6(6) on Saturday to set up a Delray Beach Open final against American Jack Sock.
ISTANBUL Oct 26 Victoria Azarenka will end the year as world number one after the Belarussian beat China's Li Na 7-6 6-3 at the season-ending WTA Championships on Friday.
Azarenka's victory meant she finished second in Group A behind Serena Williams.
The American won all three of her round-robin matches while the world number one registered two victories and a defeat by Williams.
Both players have qualified for the semi-finals. (Editing by Tony Jimenez)
Feb 26 (Gracenote) - Results from the Delray Beach International Men's Singles Semifinal matches on Saturday 1-Milos Raonic (Canada) beat 7-Juan Martin Del Potro (Argentina) 6-3 7-6(6) 3-Jack Sock (U.S.) beat Donald Young (U.S.) 6-4 7-6(2)
RIO DE JANEIRO, Feb 25 Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta came from a set down to beat Norwegian teenager Casper Ruud 2-6 7-5 6-0 and reach the final of the Rio Open on Saturday.