LONDON Oct 24 Three of the year's grand slam
champions and world number one Caroline Wozniacki, whose CV
still has a conspicuous blank in the majors column, line up in
Istanbul this week as the WTA Tour finals make their debut in
Turkey.
The eight-player event will bring the curtain down on a
topsy-turvy year for the women's game in which Serena Williams,
the best player of her generation, returned and three
first-timers won majors.
Denmark's Wozniacki was handed a tough assignment in Red
Group which also includes Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova from
the Czech Republic, Russia's Vera Zvonareva and Poland's
Agnieszka Radwanska, the last player to book her place at the
season-ender.
Three-times grand slam champion and former world number one
Maria Sharapova, who rekindled her career this year after
battling back from injury, is joined in White Group by Victoria
Azarenka, French Open winner Li Na and Australian Samantha
Stosur who beat Serena Williams to win the U.S. Open.
Sharapova is making her first appearance at the prestigious
finale since 2007 and is aiming to win it for a second time,
having triumphed in 2004.
It would go some way to making up for the disappointment of
failing to add to her grand-slam haul this year despite
rediscovering her powerful best.
"I think we all know what to expect going into the groups.
It's the top eight girls of the year," the 24-year-old Russian
said after the draw.
"You're going to get a tough group either way and a tough
opponent. I think it's just a matter of being ready from the
first round on."
Consistency is the watchword of Wozniacki with six titles to
her name this year, although failing to reach a grand slam final
gave more ammunition to the critics who question her ability to
rise to the really big occasions.
She reached the final in Doha last year and would love to go
one better in what is a high-quality field that resembles the
last eight of a slam.
"It's a tough group, obviously, but both groups are tough.
It's great players. I'm going in there just hoping to play my
best tennis and we'll see what happens," she said.
Li Na is the first Chinese player to qualify for the WTA
finals, although since becoming a national hero at Roland
Garros, she has suffered a worrying loss of form.
A meeting with Sharapova may prove inspirational, however,
as it was the Russian she beat in the semi-finals at the French
Open.
Round-robin action begins on Tuesday at the Sinan Erdem
Arena.
