ISTANBUL Oct 26 China's Li Na reached the final of the WTA championships after beating Czech Petra Kvitova in straight sets on Saturday, becoming the highest-ranked player ever from an Asian country.

Her 6-4 6-2 victory means she will climb to third in the rankings and can finish the season on a high in Sunday's final against either Serena Williams or Jelena Jankovic.

Li's coach Carlos Rodriguez said he hoped his player would face Williams in what will be her first WTA Championships final.

"I hope Li meets Serena at the final because she has to learn, and to learn she has to play.

"I think the main challenge for Li is enthusiam and self confidence and enjoying the game," he said.

"She knows how to beat Serena, so it's up to her to put that into the court." (Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Clare Lovell)