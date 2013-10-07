Tennis-Nadal breezes into Acapulco final
March 4 (The Sports Xchange) - Rafael Nadal continues to show no rust in his first tournament since losing the Australian Open final earlier this year.
Oct 7 World number three Maria Sharapova has withdrawn from the end-of-season WTA Championship in Istanbul due to the shoulder injury that kept her out of the recent U.S. Open, she told the tour website (www.wtatennis.com) on Monday.
The 26-year-old Russian has not played since losing to Sloane Stephens in the second round of the Western and Southern Open in Cincinnati in August.
The WTA Championship begins on Oct. 22. (Reporting by Josh Reich; editing by Tony Jimenez)
March 4 (Gracenote) - Results from the Acapulco International Men's Singles Semifinal matches on Friday Sam Querrey (U.S.) beat 6-Nick Kyrgios (Australia) 3-6 6-1 7-5 2-Rafa Nadal (Spain) beat 3-Marin Cilic (Croatia) 6-1 6-2
March 4 (Gracenote) - Results from the Brazil Open Men's Singles Quarterfinal matches on Friday 2-Albert Ramos (Spain) beat Guido Pella (Argentina) 6-4 3-6 6-4 4-Joao Sousa (Portugal) beat 7-Federico Delbonis (Argentina) 6-3 6-1 3-Pablo Cuevas (Uruguay) beat 6-Diego Schwartzman (Argentina) 5-7 6-4 6-4 1-Pablo Carreno (Spain) beat 5-Fabio Fognini (Italy) 6-0 7-6(1)