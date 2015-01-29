Jan 29 TEO LT AB :

* Q4 total consolidated revenue was 185 million Lithuanian litas ($64.83 million) (53.4 million euros), up 3.2 pct versus year ago

* 2014 total revenue was 698 million litas (202.3 million euros), down 3.1 pct over total revenue of 721 million litas (208.7 million euros) year ago

* Q4 EBITDA was up 2.3 pct to 67 million litas (19.3 million euros) over 65 million litas (18.9 million euros) in Q4 2013

* 2014 EBITDA was down by 7.4 pct to 271 million litas (78.5 million euros) over 293 million litas (84.8 million euros) for same period year ago

* Q4 EBITDA margin amounted to 36.1 pct (36.4 pct in 2013)

* Says 2014 EBITDA margin declined and amounted 38.8 pct (40.6 pct in 2013)

* Q4 net sales increased by 3.2 pct, being first quarter during last two years that shows growth in net sales

* Jan.-Dec. 2014 profit for period was 131 million litas (38.1 million euros), down 11.9 pct from 149 million litas (43.2 million euros) year ago

* Oct.-Dec. 2014 profit for period amounted to 32 million litas (9.3 million euros), up 3.8 pct versus year ago ($1 = 2.8536 litas)