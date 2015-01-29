Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Jan 29 TEO LT AB :
* Q4 total consolidated revenue was 185 million Lithuanian litas ($64.83 million) (53.4 million euros), up 3.2 pct versus year ago
* 2014 total revenue was 698 million litas (202.3 million euros), down 3.1 pct over total revenue of 721 million litas (208.7 million euros) year ago
* Q4 EBITDA was up 2.3 pct to 67 million litas (19.3 million euros) over 65 million litas (18.9 million euros) in Q4 2013
* 2014 EBITDA was down by 7.4 pct to 271 million litas (78.5 million euros) over 293 million litas (84.8 million euros) for same period year ago
* Q4 EBITDA margin amounted to 36.1 pct (36.4 pct in 2013)
* Says 2014 EBITDA margin declined and amounted 38.8 pct (40.6 pct in 2013)
* Q4 net sales increased by 3.2 pct, being first quarter during last two years that shows growth in net sales
* Jan.-Dec. 2014 profit for period was 131 million litas (38.1 million euros), down 11.9 pct from 149 million litas (43.2 million euros) year ago
* Oct.-Dec. 2014 profit for period amounted to 32 million litas (9.3 million euros), up 3.8 pct versus year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 2.8536 litas) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order