MELBOURNE Feb 13 Australia's AGL Energy is in talks to buy troubled Tokyo Electric Power Co's 32.5 percent stake in the Loy Yang Power plant for a cheap A$145 million ($154.9 million), a newspaper reported on Monday.

Without citing any sources, the Australian Financial Review said Tepco is believed to have agreed a deal with AGL valuing the stake at less than half the A$326.7 million at which AGL values its 32.5 percent stake in the state of Victoria's largest power station.

Tepco needs to sell assets to help raise funds for a massive clean-up and compensation bill stemming from last year's Fukushima nuclear disaster.

The sale of the Loy Yang stake has to be approved by all shareholders in the plant, including Thailand's Ratchaburi Electricity and Australian superannuation funds, who are expected to decide in the next week or so, the newspaper said. ($1 = 0.9362 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Richard Pullin)