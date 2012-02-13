* AGL will only buy stake if it boosts EPS from year one

* Tepco selling to raise funds for Fukushima clean-up

* AGL shares up 0.2 percent, in line with market (Adds AGL statement)

MELBOURNE, Feb 13 Australia's AGL Energy confirmed it is in talks to buy troubled Tokyo Electric Power Co's 32.5 percent stake in the Loy Yang Power plant, which a newspaper said could go for as little as A$145 million ($154.9 million).

AGL already owns 32.5 percent of Great Energy Alliance Corp, which owns the Loy Yang A power station and coal mine. AGL values its stake at more than double what it has agreed to pay for Tepco's stake, the Australian Financial Review reported.

"AGL may increase its ownership interest in GEAC (Great Energy Alliance Corp)," AGL said in a statement, adding it would only seal a deal that beat its investment hurdle rate and boosted underlying earnings per share from the first year.

It said the talks followed a review by Tepco of all its assets and Australia's passing of a law to tax carbon emissions.

The Loy Yang A power plant, the state of Victoria's largest power station, is owned by GEAC and is Australia's biggest single carbon polluter. It will need assistance from the federal government in the transition to pricing of carbon emissions.

Tepco is looking to sell out of the partnership because it needs funds for a massive clean-up and compensation bill stemming from last year's Fukushima nuclear disaster.

The sale of the Loy Yang stake has to be approved by all shareholders in the plant, including Thailand's Ratchaburi Electricity and Australian superannuation funds, which are expected to decide in the next week or so, the newspaper said.

AGL also needs approval from the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission and the federal court to own more than 35 percent of Loy Yang.

AGL's shares rose 0.2 percent, roughly in line with the broader market on Monday.

